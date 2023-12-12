Task is tough but will do justice: Gaddam Prasad Kumar

Gaddam Prasad Kumar, legislator from Vikarabad constituency likely to be elected as the new Speaker of the Telangana Assembly is optimistic about treading the tough task of managing the Assembly proceedings. The Congress party’s choice for the position of Assembly Speaker asserts that he will do justice to the position of Chair and will ensure everyone is heard and would strike a balance between treasury and opposition benches.



In an exclusive interview to The Hans India Prasad Kumar said that he will live up to the expectations of the legislators and shall ensure democratic ethos are reflected within the Assembly. “This is almost after a decade since the party representative held the post. Now there will be a Speaker representing the Congress in the Telangana State.

I am happy that I shall be serving the esteemed position of the democratic institution of the State. I shall be making sure the opposition gets equal time like the treasury,” he maintained.

Prasad, the former Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh expressed gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister for choosing him for the distinguished position to serve. “I am happy that the party has chosen me for the post, and I shall not let down the leadership as they have given me the important responsibility.

As part of healthy democracy, I will make sure the house is in order and proceedings are smooth. I am thankful to everyone particularly CM Revanth Reddy.”

As a Dalit leader and MLA from Vikarabad, Prasad recalled how he would be the only Speaker from the SC community after Prathiba Bharathi (1999 – 2004) after almost 20 years.

Expressing confidence that the post will be given to him to lead and coordinate the house, he said that the Congress party has entrusted the Dalit and is considered suitable for the position and for managing the proceedings of the house.

Despite the belief that holding the chair led to subsequent election losses, BRS triumphed in the polls, wherein, P Srinivas Reddy won the election from Banswada constituency demonstrating that talk of the chair bringing misfortune was baseless. “There is nothing with the Chair that brings misfortunes. Even people talk about the Vikarabad seat and say that none wins the next election. But I created history this time by winning after losing twice,” he added.