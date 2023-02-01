Tata Madhu slams Ponguleti over remarks against BRS, KCR

Khammam: BRS Khammam district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan has condemned former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for his recent comments against the BRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Briefing a press conference at the district party office on Tuesday, the BRS MLC expressed anger over the comments made by the former MP. Condemning the remarks made by Ponguleti in which he criticised various schemes of BRS government, Madhusudhan claimed the schemes initiated by the BRS government in the State are seen as a role model by the entire country and that the people from different States in the country have praised these schemes.

Launching a counterattack against Ponguleti, Madhusudhan said that the former MP has been making such comments against the BRS government's schemes only for his political existence. He said, Ponguleti is working for publicity and making these remarks to stay politically relevant.

He accused Ponguleti of working against the party and also held him responsible for party losing several seats during the last elections. The BRS MLC said former MP Ponguleti had been involved in anti-party activities since his initial days in the party, adding that, he (Ponguleti) had worked against the party line during the last elections which caused the BRS party to lose seats.

Calling Ponguleti's 2014 victory a fluke, Madhusudhan said he (Ponguleti) has no political stability and his victory in the 2014 general election happened accidentally. Madhu also challenged Ponguleti and invited him to visit his own village to see the work done by the BRS government and the round-the-clock power supply in the villages. He questioned Ponguleti and asked him to tell the people how the BRS party, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao had neglected him in the party. The BRS MLC also accused the former MP of indulging in mud-slinging and cheap politics in the district for the sake of money and publicity.

Madhusudhan also urged the party leaders to follow party rules and said that everyone should work for developing the party.

ZP chairman L Kamal Raj also challenged Ponguleti claiming the credit of developing Madhira and calling it his (Ponguleti's) effort. The ZP chairman said, the BRS government developed Madhira constituency with more funds and developed Madhira as a municipality. It was not his (Ponguleti's) efforts, it was the effort of people, who believed in Chief Minister KCR, who had developed Madhira in all aspects.