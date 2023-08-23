TBJP congratulates ISRO and Chandrayaan-3 teams for historic success

Hyderabad : The Telangana BJP unit on Wednesday congratulated the ISRO and Chandrayaan team for making the mission a successful. The Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao in a statement said India had made history by being the first country to successfully land on the south pole of the moon.



“I congratulate the ISRO and Chandrayaan team to have achieved this impossible task. The scientists of ISRO have made India proud”, he said in a statement.

He added that PM Narednra Modi’s leadership has brought great pride to India. “I wish to congratulate PM Narednra Modi for his leadership which has inspired the entire nation today,” he said.

It is only a leader like him, who can think so big and take up this challenge of landing on the south pole of the moon, when many countries attempted and failed at this big endeavour, Krishna Sagar Rao said.