TCHR calls for papers on post-Kakatiya period

Hyderabad: In the wake of Ramappa temple receiving the World Heritage tag, the Telangana Council of Historical Research (TCHR), with the aim of rediscovering and placing Telangana's rich heritage in an order, invited for the historian papers with the background of The rise of autonomous chieftains in the post-Kakatiya period.

TCHR called for papers on the theme from academicians, researchers, history students and history enthusiasts, said T Vivek, Secretary, TCHR, asking the interested to send the papers to tchr.secretary@gmail.com by November 10, as the TCHR was planning to organise a national seminar December 11 and 12, in Amanagallu village of Suryapet district, which was a chiefdom of Rashtrakuta dynasty between 752 CE and 985 CE, in a bid to bring the place and its history into focus and trigger further research.