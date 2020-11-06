Teachers reach out to Osmania University Registrar for salary payments

Hyderabad: After Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), teachers working in several colleges affiliated to Osmania University are up in arms over the issue of non-payment of salaries.

Led by the Telangana Schools Technical Colleges Employees Association (TSTCEA), the teachers met the Registrar of Osmania University, Ch Gopal Reddy and lodged a complaint seeking the university intervention.

TSTCEA President A Santhosh Kumar said the postgraduate management, engineering and pharmacy colleges affiliated to the OU have been denying the payment of salaries to the teaching staff since March-April, this year.

The agitating teachers informed the OU official that the managements have been threatening to issue pink slips if they ask for payment of salaries.

Besides, violation of several norms like maintaining teacher student ratio mandated by the university, the teachers told the OU official said that they are not able to meet even medical emergencies of the family members due to non-payment of salaries.

The registrar was briefed that several colleges have failed to pay salaries for the last five to eight months. Some colleges have been paying 25 per cent and others 50 per cent. They said that no one knows the calculations based on which the colleges are arriving at 25 per cent and 50 per cent disbursal of salaries.

Specifically, the agitated teachers have complained against the Vidya Dayini and TMSS colleges in Ranga Reddy district for non-payment salaries.

The TSTCEA president said that the Registrar assured them that he will to take steps so that the colleges pay the salaries. Besides, Gopal Reddy also assured that the university would not compromise in regard to providing facilities to the teachers and maintaining quality education.