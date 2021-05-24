Teaching, research on top of new V-C's agenda

Warangal: At a time when the State-run universities were up against a mountain of problems, it's no easy job to hang on to the post of Vice-Chancellor (V-C). Notwithstanding the odds stacked against him, Prof Thatikonda Ramesh is said to be the right man for the right job at the right time to head the Kakatiya University (KU). Prof Ramesh who took charge as the V-C of the varsity on Sunday spoke to The Hans India (THI) Correspondent Adepu Mahender about the challenges upfront he has.

THI: Your main agenda?

V-C: The focus will be on teaching and research. In this coronavirus pandemic time, there is an imperative need to focus on online teaching. Against the feedback that the majority of students, especially tribes have hiccups in learning through virtual classrooms, I have plans to make full use of studio facility in the SDLCE, distance education arm of the KU, by preparing classroom material and making it available for the students through YouTube link and compact disks. After the menace of Covid-19 subsides, we will concentrate on real-time teaching. Efforts will be made to overcome the criticism that research has taken a backseat in the varsity. It's not exactly right but we will put in efforts to wipe out that image.

THI: How do you overcome the staff crisis?

V-C: Though the government was in favour of recruiting the faculty, there was an inordinate delay due to legal tangles. The coronavirus pandemic is also one of the reasons that stalled the progress of the court case. It won't take much time to take up recruitment once the rule of reservation issue is settled. Although the recruitment is based on merit, weightage will be given to protect the in-house faculty. We will ensure transparency in the recruitment.

THI: It's said that several developmental works stopped midway due to fund crunch. How do you overcome it?

V-C: The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is committed to lift the standards of higher education. Hopefully, things will fall into place in the near future.

THI: There is a talk that varsity land is being encroached by private persons. How about it?

V-C: We will take proper measures to protect the varsity assets. Not an inch of land will be allowed to encroach. We would have constructed a wall around the varsity land long ago like the Osmania University. Now, we will work on it.

THI: What about the education standards in the ambit of KU?

V-C: We will strengthen the system. Affiliation will be taken off if the college fails to maintain the standards.

THI: Do you have any plans to introduce new courses?

V-C: We will constitute a committee of various wings to analyse the requirement of introducing new courses, based on industry needs.