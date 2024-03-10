Live
Just In
Teamwork essential for victory: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
Rangareddy: The BJP candidate for Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, emphasised the importance of teamwork in securing victory. Addressing a gathering of chief workers from Shankarpalli Mandal at Mani Garden in Chevella Assembly constituency, Vishweshwar Reddy highlighted the significance of collective effort in achieving electoral success.
Vishweshwar commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly his efforts in navigating India through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Expressing his dedication to serving Telangana, specifically Ranga Reddy district, he underscored his commitment to addressing the region’s needs and aspirations.
The BJP leader questioned the prevailing corruption within the ruling party and asserted his
stance against such malpractices. Later, he rallied the party’s
faithful to stand united and strive towards securing victory in the parliamentary polls.