Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Techie commits suicide in Hyderabad, searches easy way to suicide on google

Techie commits suicide in Hyderabad, searches easy way to suicide on google
Highlights

In an incident, a young techie has committed suicide in Hyderabad. The deceased identified as R Moulidhar (29), a native of Narsapuram in West...

Hyderabad: In an incident, a young techie has committed suicide in Hyderabad. The deceased identified as R Moulidhar (29), a native of Narsapuram in West Godavari district.

Going into details, Moulidhar lives in a penthouse at Durga Nagar in Puppalaguda and works in an IT company. His younger sister Shravani also works here in the city and stays in a ladies hostel in Madhapur.

Due to financial problems, Moulidhar has committed suicide in his room on the 2nd of this month. For the last three days, his relatives and friends continuously phoned him but the calls were unanswered.

On Sunday, one of his relatives approached Shravani that Moulidhar is not answering the calls and both went to his room in Puppalaguda, where he was found dead.

Immediately, they informed to Narsingi Police Station. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. They found that Moulidhar has committed suicide by putting the gas pipe in his mouth and covered his face with black plastic cover.

In the suicide note, Moulidhar stated that he is committing suicide as he got fed up with life. The police seized his mobile phone and found that he searched easy ways to commit suicide on Google. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top