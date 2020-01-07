Techie commits suicide in Hyderabad, searches easy way to suicide on google

Hyderabad: In an incident, a young techie has committed suicide in Hyderabad. The deceased identified as R Moulidhar (29), a native of Narsapuram in West Godavari district.

Going into details, Moulidhar lives in a penthouse at Durga Nagar in Puppalaguda and works in an IT company. His younger sister Shravani also works here in the city and stays in a ladies hostel in Madhapur.

Due to financial problems, Moulidhar has committed suicide in his room on the 2nd of this month. For the last three days, his relatives and friends continuously phoned him but the calls were unanswered.

On Sunday, one of his relatives approached Shravani that Moulidhar is not answering the calls and both went to his room in Puppalaguda, where he was found dead.

Immediately, they informed to Narsingi Police Station. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. They found that Moulidhar has committed suicide by putting the gas pipe in his mouth and covered his face with black plastic cover.

In the suicide note, Moulidhar stated that he is committing suicide as he got fed up with life. The police seized his mobile phone and found that he searched easy ways to commit suicide on Google. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.