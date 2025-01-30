Technical faults in meters drop by 40% due to efficiency measures

Hyderabad: The number of technical faults in electricity meters has significantly decreased compared to the last year. Continuous monitoring, regular maintenance of power lines, restoration measures and encouraging consumers to upgrade their internal wiring as per their connected load have all contributed to a substantial reduction in burnt-out meters, stated Musharraf Faruqui, CMD of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited. The company operates across 15 districts with 93,46,952 billed services.

In 2023, 2.04 per cent of meters were damaged due to lose connections, overload and earthing issues in residential and commercial buildings. However, in 2024, the company has undertaken several power network restoration measures, including enhancing the capacity of PTRs/DTRs, expanding new power lines and replacing damaged poles. These efforts have reduced the number of burnt meters to 1.21 per cent, marking a 40.3 per cent decrease in technical issues compared to 2023.

The CMD assured that in the upcoming financial year, the company aims to completely eliminate these issues and provide even better power supply. Additionally, he advised consumers to take safety precautions, such as ensuring internal wiring, proper earthing, joint-free wires and installing MCBs in their homes and commercial establishments based on their connected load capacity.