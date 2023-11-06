  • Menu
Technical glitch developed in KCR's chopper. Lands in the farm house

A technical problem arised in the Helicopter in which BRS Supremo and Honourable Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was travelling to attend...

A technical problem arised in the Helicopter in which BRS Supremo and Honourable Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was travelling to attend Devarakadra public meeting organised as part of the visit of Assembly constituencies.

Alerted pilot diverted the Chopper to CM KCR's farm house and landed safely. The Aviation company is making arrangements for another Helicopter for Chief Minister. In a short while, chopper will arrive in farm house and CM KCR will continue today's constituencies visit as usual.

