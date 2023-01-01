Teenager killed in road mishap on New Year eve

Hyderabad: A teenager was killed while his brother escaped with injuries in a road accident at Nacharam on Saturday.



According to the police, Naga Nihar (17) along with his brother Harsha Pavan (19) was going on a motorcycle to Habsiguda.

Pavan who was driving the bike lost control over the vehicle and hit the road divider. Both of them fell on the road and while Nihar died on the spot, Pavan sustained injuries and was admitted in hospital for treatment.

A case is registered by the Nacharam police.

Similarly, in an unfortunate incident on New Year, two persons were killed and a few others injured when a car rammed into them at Banjara Hills Road No 3 early on Sunday.

The accidents took place around 5.30 a.m when a car in which a group of youngsters were travelling rammed into vehicles and pedestrians after the driver lost control allegedly due to overspeeding.

Two persons died on the spot while a few more sustained injuries.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. The bodies of two victims are shifted to mortuary.

A case is booked. The driver of the car and other occupants are said to be students of an engineering college.