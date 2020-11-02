Teenmar Mallanna begins poll campaign from Jangaon

Jangaon: Teenmar Mallanna aka Chintapandu Naveen, who is in the race for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat, has begun his campaign from here on Sunday. He launched a scathing attack against the sitting TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, stating that he had done nothing for the graduates and unemployed.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had claimed that he had provided 1.59 lakh jobs so far, Mallanna dared him to come to Jangaon chowrastha and prove it.

"KCR, who is said to play the role of watchdog of Telangana, has in fact become a biting dog," he said. Teenmar Mallanna alleged that the TRS government was trying to send him to jail by foisting false cases against him. 'But I believe in the Indian Constitution compiled by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and it will protect me,' he added.

A large number of people are struggling for livelihood in Telangana despite the claims of being a rich State financially, Mallanna said, accusing the government of ignoring the poor. Referring to the Rythu Vedikas, he said that they are meant for TRS cadres though the government was saying it for farmers.

He said that KCR, who lives in the farmhouse, was drawing lakhs of rupees salary while the frontline warriors were getting inadequate pay. He appealed to people to support his 50-day pada yatra in the erstwhile Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts. Earlier, he started his campaign after garlanding the statue of BR Ambedkar.