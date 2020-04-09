Telanagana CM KCR to pour out farm, industries woes before PM Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to seek more central assistance for the procurement of paddy and maize from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has convened a video conference with all Chief Ministers on April 11 on continuation of lockdown.



The CM will also bring to the notice of Prime Minister the challenges faced by the industrial sector which is badly affected due to total breakdown of the business activities in the State. The PM is holding the video conference to seek suggestions from all CMs on continuation of lockdown till April-end and ascertain the difficulties being faced by the States due to the total shutdown.

Telangana has registered a bumper harvest of foodgrains in the current Rabi in Telangana's history and the TS government is struggling hard to procure the foodgrains due to lockdown.

Officials said that the Chief Minister has already brought to the notice of PM the shortage of gunny bags to store paddy and other foodgrains. Lack of storage facility was also one of the major cause of worry for the government in the crucial time.

Use of all gowdowns owned by Food Corporation Of India (FCI) for storage and extending insurance benefit to the crops in case they are damaged due to untimely rains among other requests will be put before Modi by the Chief Minister.

State Agriculture department is also preparing a detailed note to be present before the Prime Minister on the farm related challenges being faced in Telangana.

Officials said that the CM will also explain the financial difficulties encountered by all sectors mainly manufacturing and services sectors during the lockdown period and job uncertainty in the private sector.

The State government wanted the Centre to announce a stimulus package for the revival of the industrial sector in the crisis time.