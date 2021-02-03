Telangana: 1,000 chickens die in Suryapet, samples sent for testing

Suryapet: Around 1,000 chickens died in a poultry farm in Suryapet on Tuesday. District officials inspected the farm and sent the samples to Pune laboratory for testing if bird flu was the reason.



The district veterinary and animal husbandry officer Venu Manohar said that no bird flu has been identified from the preliminary investigation, however, the samples have been sent for testing. He also said that the death of chickens is common due to various causes such as difference in temperature, suffocation or overcrowding.

Special teams have been formed to inspect the poultry farms in the district and educate the poultry farmers on the possible reasons of death.

So far, no case of bird flu has been reported in Telangana. Although, several incidents related to poultry deaths had been reported, it was confirmed that it was not due to bird flu.