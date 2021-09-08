Telangana: 11 shepherds stranded in Manjira river in Kamareddy

As many as 11 shepherds stranded here in Manjira river in Kamareddy district when they went for sheep grazing on Tuesday night. It is learned that the water level has rose suddenly while the sheep were grazing.



The shepherds from Peddatakli and Chinnatakli were caught in the water between Sirpur and Pothangal. The shepherds attempt to return to the bank failed and they alerted the villagers over phone who rushed to the river and informed the officials. The shepherds alleged that there was no response from the officials and no rescue measures were taken up to to save them.



In a similar incident, a shepherd was stranded in the Manair Vagu near Sircilla town on August 30 and was rescued after 24 hours of the rescue operation.

