Telangana: 12 students of Kasturba Gandhi girls school test positive in Sangareddy

As many as 12 students of Kasturba Gandhi girls' residential school tested positive six days after they returned to the hostel. The incident has raised concerns over the government's plan on the reopening of hostels and schools in Telangana.

Following the incident, the health officials swung into action and conducted the tests on all the students from Class 9, 10, intermediate students and staff on Saturday. The reports are yet to be awaited.

The students returned to the hostels last week and all the 132 students and 18 staff underwent the rapid antigen tests. Of them, the samples of 12 persons came positive.

According to the district education officer, Sangareddy, a student had a severe cold and complained of breathlessness. "As a precautionary measure, the principal got her tested for coronavirus and the student tested positive," he added.