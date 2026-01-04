Gruha Jyothi scheme benefits over 52 lakh households

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka informed in the House that the flagship Gruha Jyothi scheme — providing 200 units of free power to poor families — has reached 52.82 lakh beneficiaries, and the government was paying Rs 3,593.17 crore electricity bills on their behalf.

The Deputy Chief Minister was replying to various supplementary questions raised by the members during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Saturday. The Minister said that the government was providing 200 units of free electricity per month under the Gruha Jyothi scheme as part of the implementation of Mahila Shakti Scheme. The total eligible beneficiaries (including women and men) covered under the scheme were 52,82,498 including 25,35,560 under TGNPDCL and 27,46,938 under TGSPDCL.

The minister said that from March 2024 to December 2025, the quantum of financial burden borne by the state government was Rs 3,593 crore. The Minister said that almost 50 per cent of the consumers were getting the benefit of the scheme. Replying to a question on additional units after 200 units, the Minister said that when the scheme was announced, it was clearly mentioned that it would be applicable for consumers who consume less than 200 units. He also said that the people who have got new ration cards can also avail the scheme benefit as this would be a continuous scheme.

Earlier, Congress member G Madhusudhan Reddy said that the government should accept if new applications are received in Praja Palana. He also wanted the government to add the new beneficiary if the eligible was excluded. Another member K Satyanarayana wanted the minister to allow the scheme to new houses and also for new connections.

Bhatti said that the new applicants can apply in the Praja Palana offices. Stating that Hyderabad and Rangareddy combined has just 6 lakh beneficiaries, Danam Nagender urged the government to increase the number of beneficiaries.