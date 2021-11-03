Telangana: 17 injured after a private bus turns turtle in Nirmal

As many as 17 people were hurt after a private bus turned turtle here on Kondapur bypass road in Nirmal district of Telangana. The police said that 15 others also suffered minor injuries.

All of them were shifted to Nirmal area hospital for treatment.



The incident occurred when the bus was heading from Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh. The police said that around 80 passengers were present inside the bus when the accident took place.



The police suspect that the bus driver might be dozed off while driving which led to the incident. Nirmal Rural SI registered a case and took up an investigation.

