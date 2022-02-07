Telangana: 2 held in Siddipet gunfire incident case

Two people were arrested in Siddipet gunfire and robbery case, district superintendent of police Swetha said on Monday. The arrested were identified as Raju (26), the prime accused in the case and another Sai Kumar.



The police said that they have recovered Rs 34 lakh from the accused and remaining Rs 10 lakh were spent by them to clear the debts. It is yet to be learned from where the arrested obtained the guns. Meanwhile, the CP appreciated the special teams for their efficient work.

On January 31, the two arrested for firing at a car driver after breaking the windshield of the vehicle and stole Rs 43.50 lakh kept inside the car.

The cash belong to Narsaiah from Dommata of Cheryal mandal in Siddipet district. He sold his plot to one Sridhar Reddy for Rs 60 lakh. The agreement was reached for payment in three installments.

On Monday, Narsaiah arrived at the Siddipet Sub-Registrar's office in a car with his driver Parashuram to take the last installment of money.Sridhar Reddy paid the Rs 43.50 lakh he owed.However, two unidentified assailants came on a bike wearing masks after Narsaiah went to the registration office to sign.They attacked the car from behind to steal the money.On noticing them, the car driver tried to take the vehicle some distance, they fired at him.

The police seized 9mm pistol used by the assailants.