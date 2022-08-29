Telangana: 20 crest gates lifted as Nagarjuna Sagar overflows

Amid floods continue from the upper reaches due to rains, Nagarjuna Sagar project is overflowing and a flood water of 3.14 lakh cusecs is recorded from the above. With this, the officials are lifting 20 crest gates of the project and releasing 2.27 lakh cusecs of water downstream.

The current water level of the project is 588 feet against the total 588 feet even as the water capacity of the reservoir is at 308.35 TMC against total 312 TMC. Sagar is releasing water to right and left canals. Similarly, electricity generation continues at the main hydroelectric station.

The Meteorological Center said there is a chance of heavy rainfall in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Rajanna, Peddapalli, Warangal, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Jangaon, Yadadri, Medchal, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Malkajigiri, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and other districts respectively.