Telangana: 2.16 million samples collected for coronavirus tests so far

As many as 20,16,461 samples have been collected by the Telangana government in the state for the coronavirus tests since the report of first case i.e, 2,242 tests per million population. In the last 24 hours, 62,890 samples have been tested out of which, the reports of 2,426 persons turned positive and 2,242 are pending. The total number of confirmed cases in the state touched 1,52,602.

Meanwhile, 13 persons have succumbed to the virus across the state between Thursday and Friday totalling the death toll to 940. And the recoveries went up to 1,19,467 with the discharge of 2,324 people in the last 24 hours. At present, the number of active cases in the state are 32,195 out of which 25,240 are in home isolation.

Out of the total cases, GHMC reported 338 cases followed by 216 from Rangareddy, 172 from Medchal, 164 from Nalgonda, 129 from Karimnagar, 108 from Warangal Urban, 98 from Khammam, 97 from Sangareddy, 89 from Nizamabad, 87 from Siddipet, 78 from Suryapet, 76 from Mahabubabad, 67 from Bhadradri, 62 from Jagtial, 57 from Mancherial, 56 from Peddapalli, 54 from Kamareddy, 50 from Nagarkurnool and remaining from other districts in the state.