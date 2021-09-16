Telangana: 26 gates of Jurala project lifted

The irrigation department officials on Thursday opened 26 gates of Priyadarshini Jurala project to release 1,80,428 cusecs of water to the downstream.



The water released downstream from Jurala project will reach Srirailam Dam. If the inflows to the Srisailam dam continues, officials might lift the gates soon.

At present, the Jurala project is receiving 1,80,648 cusecs of inflows due to the heavy rains in the upstream areas -- Maharashtra and Karnataka. The project outflow is 1,50,025 cusecs along with 27,316 cusecs of water for powere generation, 750 cusecs for Nettempadu, 820 cusecs for Jurala left canal, 682 cusecs for Jurala right canal, 855 cusecs to Bhima lift-2 and 800 for flood canal.

At present, the storage of the project is 8.048 tmc as against the total capacity 9.657 tmc.