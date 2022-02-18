Telangana: 3 friends killed in road mishap in Nagarkurnool

Three people were killed including two women after the car they were in overturned here at Kalwakurthy mandal in Nagarkurnool district on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Kiranmai (19), Sirisha (21), Aravind (23).



The incident occurred when four of friends -- Kiranmai, Sirisha, Aravind and Renuka were returning to Hyderabad after attending a friend's marriage.

When they car reached Marthala of Kalwakurthy mandal of Nagarkurnool district. While three persons were dead on the spot, Renuka suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

The police said that the deceased belong to Nalgonda district and were pursuing their studies in Hyderabad by residing in hostel. They registered a case and launched an investigation.