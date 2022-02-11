  • Menu
Telangana: 3 killed in bikes collision in Suryapet

Highlights

Three people died on the spot after two bikes rammed into each other here at Athmakur (S) mandal of Suryapet district on Friday morning

Three people died on the spot after two bikes rammed into each other here at Athmakur (S) mandal of Suryapet district on Friday morning. A person who sustained serious injuries was shifted to a hospital. The condition of the injured is said to be critical.

The victims were said to be the residents of Lakshmi Naik thanda and Botya thanda.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted by the locals and shifted the bodies to a hospital for autopsy. They registered a case and launched an investigation. The victims are yet to be identified.

