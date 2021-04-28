Telangana: 3,010 new oxygen beds

Hyderabad: In a week's time, Telangana will have 3,010 new oxygen beds available across the State, according to Minister for Health Eatala Rajender. "Once the new oxygen beds are ready, Gandhi Hospital will have additional 400 such beds followed by TIMS 300, Warangal MGM 300, NIMS Hospital 200, Suryapet MCH 200, Nalgonda Government Hospital 200, Mahbubnagar Government Hospital 200, Siddipet Government Hospital 200, Mancherial District Hospital 100," he said.

Additional beds will also be made available at Malakpet Hospital, Golconda Hospital, Vanasthalipuram Hospital, Ameerpet Hospital, Nacharam Hospital, Nizamabad Medical College Hospital, Chest Hospital and Erragadda Hospital. "With the arrival of tankers, there was no shortage of oxygen. Now there is enough stock to meet the demand for 10,000 beds.

The State needs 270 tonnes of oxygen per day but the government has arranged 400 tonnes of oxygen. Similarly, we are producing 5.76-lakh litres of oxygen with the help of PM Care Funds. IAS officers have been appointed to monitor the distribution," he said. Eatala said that the oxygen was being supplied to both government and private hospitals. "The government is very promptly responding to the issues. There will be no shortage of oxygen in the State anymore," the minister stated.

Criticizing the Union Government on its vaccine policy asking States to purchase the vaccine, he felt that the Centre should review the decision and provide vaccine free of cost to the States. He also took objection to fixing different supply prices for the vaccine for the Centre and the States.