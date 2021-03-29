Telangana: 35 more test positive for coronavirus in Yadadri

With 35 more persons being tested positive for coronavirus, the number of new infections rose to 68 in the last two days. On Saturday, 33 persons including the temple priests and officials tested positive.

The temple officials were alerted over the rise in cases and took up the sanitisation works at the temple. Announcements are being made to devotees to maintain social distancing.

On the other hand, people in Yadadri are scared after temple officials and priests were found to be infected with the virus following which the officials set up medical camps and closed 'nitya annadanam' centre in the temple. 'Arjitha Sevas' in the temple were also closed and only short darshans are being continued.