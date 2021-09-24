Telangana: 4 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar project lifted

Telangana: Four gates of Nagarjuna Sagar project has been lifted by the irrigation officials due to the rise in inflows following the rains in Telangana for the last three days.

The current inflow and outflow of the project is 79,508 cusecs. At present, the water-level in the project is 589.90 feet as against the total water level 590 feet and the water storage reached to 311.74 tmc as against the total water storage 312.0450.



On the other hand, the Pulichintala project in the downstream continue to receive heavy inflows following the officials lifted five gates of the project releasing 60,638 cusecs of water to downstream. The current inflows into the project is 60,548 cusecs.



The water level of Pulichintala project touched 165.68 feet as against the total water level 175 feet and the current water capacity of the project is 32.50 tmc as against the total water capacity 45.77 tmc.

