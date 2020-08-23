Telangana: 4 injured in car-van collision in Nalgonda

Four people sustained grievous injuries after a car and DCM Van collided head-on here at Ramannpet in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the car which is heading towards Chityala from Yadagirigutta and the DCM van proceeding towards Yadagirigutta collided each other. Two persons inside the car and two other in the van suffered the injuries.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted by the locals and took out the injured persons from the car and the cleaner from the lorry. However, the police struggled for two hours to get out the van driver stuck inside the cabin. They managed to take him off from the vehicle with the help of JCB.

All the injured were shifted to Kamineni Hospital in Narketpally for treatment. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Last week, two people were dead and one person injured after a car rammed into a DCM van that was parked on the roadside. While the injured was shifted to Kamineni Hospital, the bodies were sent to the government hospital at Nakrekal.