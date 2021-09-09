  • Menu
Telangana: 52 Maoist militia members surrender in Bhadradri Kothagudem

As many as 52 Maoist Militia members, village committee members and sympathisers surrender before police here at Charla in Bhadradri Kothagudem on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference in Bhadradri, the district superintendent of police said that Maoist Militia members from Pooshuguppa, Bhattigudem, Battinapalli and Chennapuram were surrended. "There are four women among the surrendered persons," the SP said adding that Maoist should come and live like normal people.

OSD Tirupati, ASP Vineeth, CI Ashok and other officials were present.

