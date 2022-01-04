Telangana: 6 students of Suryapet medical college suspended for ragging

Six medical students of Suryapet medical college on Tuesday were suspended for ragging a junior. Accordingly, Director of Medical Education (DME) Ramesh Reddy issued the orders suspending the students of 2019-20 batch for one year.



The orders also directed the students to vacate the hostel building permanently.

The senior students were suspended for ragging a

first-year student, Viskanuri Sai Kumar, a native of Hyderabad on Saturday night. The students who suspended are J Mahender, G Shashank, P Sravan, A Ranjith Sai, K Harish and B Sujeeth.