Telangana: 60 test positive for coronavirus in Kamareddy

As many as 60 people tested positive for coronavirus here at Birkoor mandal of Kamareddy district. The incident came to the fore after the healthcare officials conducted tests on 289 people of which the reports of 60 people came positive.

Healthcare official Ravi Raja said that around 360 cases have been reported from the mandal in the past five days. He added that the tests were conducted on 289 persons and 266 were given vaccines in a day.

He advised the people to wear masks and maintain social distance in the view of rampant rise in coronavirus cases.

The state on Thursday witnessed 3,307 coronavirus positive cases pushing the total count to 3,38,045 and the death toll rose to 1,788 with eight persons dying of the virus in a single day. Meanwhile, the recovery count touched 3,08,396 with the 897 people recovering from the virus in a single day.