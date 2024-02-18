  • Menu
Telangana: 62 DSPs transferred across the state ahead of elections

The transfer of officers continues in Telangana. Another important development has taken place in Telangana in the wake of the Parliament elections. Recently 62 DSPs were transferred together.

According to the details, the process of transfer of officials in Telangana is going on. While many officers in various departments have already been transferred along with IAS and IPS, recently large scale transfers have taken place in the police department. The government transferred 62 DSPs on Sunday.

In this order, the government has given posting to all the waiting DSPs in the DG office. With the latest transfers, 300 DSPs have been transferred in Telangana so far. Along with DSCs, many ACPs have also been transferred in Hyderabad. The Home Secretary has issued an order to this effect. It is known that many transfers have already taken place in the state.

