Telangana 7-Day Weather Alert: Heavy Rain and Storms Till August 15

It will rain in many parts of Telangana for the next week. Some places will get heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds.

From Aug 8 to 10, heavy rain may fall in Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Suryapet. All districts could have storms with lightning.

On Aug 11, rain will be in many areas. Aug 12 may bring more heavy rain. From Aug 13 to 15, some parts of Telangana may again get heavy rain.

Stay Safe: