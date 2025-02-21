  • Menu
Telangana: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped in Pasalwadi Village, Locals Catch One Suspect

Highlights

An 8-year-old girl was abducted and raped by two men in Pasalwadi village near Sangareddy.

An eight-year-old girl was lured and raped by two individuals near Sangareddy. The incident took place on Tuesday at Pasalwadi village in the evening.

As reported by police, the victim was playing near 2 BHK houses in the area and upon seeing her, two persons lured her by offering something. They then took her into a nearby bush and assaulted her.

The girl started to bleed and screamed for help. The locals rushed to the scene and apprehended one of the two.

Locals trashed the youth and handed him over to the police.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment in a government hospital in Sangareddy. Police have registered a case and the probe is underway.

Police are also on a hunt to nab the other person involved.

