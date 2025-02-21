Live
- Daaku Maharaj: Here’s How Much Urvashi Rautela Was Paid
- Campaign intensified as leaders leaving nothing to chances
- Day 7: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Earns Rs 219.75 Crore in Week 1
- Independent candidate Sundar Raj optimistic about win
- BJP sure of win in MLC polls
- Bhole Baba gets clean chit in Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives
- High Court Slams HYDRA for Demolitions on Holidays
- Union Agriculture Ministry Hosts Meeting to Support Chilli Farmers
- Uber Changes Payment Method for Auto-Rickshaw Rides: Cash Only from February 18
- SRU organises NSS youth festival
Telangana: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped in Pasalwadi Village, Locals Catch One Suspect
An 8-year-old girl was abducted and raped by two men in Pasalwadi village near Sangareddy.
An eight-year-old girl was lured and raped by two individuals near Sangareddy. The incident took place on Tuesday at Pasalwadi village in the evening.
As reported by police, the victim was playing near 2 BHK houses in the area and upon seeing her, two persons lured her by offering something. They then took her into a nearby bush and assaulted her.
The girl started to bleed and screamed for help. The locals rushed to the scene and apprehended one of the two.
Locals trashed the youth and handed him over to the police.
The girl is currently undergoing treatment in a government hospital in Sangareddy. Police have registered a case and the probe is underway.
Police are also on a hunt to nab the other person involved.
