Telangana: 88 persons sent to quarantine on a single day in Nizamabad district

Nizamabad: The number of coronavirus positive cases in Nizamabad district has increased sharply causing concern among both the public and the district administration.

On Sunday, the district officials had shifted 12 persons of the same family living in Gautam Nagar in Nizamabad city to quarantine. Two Muslims were died over the past week in Nizamabad district due to coronavirus - one on last Sunday and another on Saturday. On a single day of Saturday, 88 suspected patients were shifted to quarantine in the district.

As per official announcement, 17 persons were tested corona positive on Friday night. 93 of their family members, friends, dairy vendors, grocery store and chicken centers were identified.16 persons from Nizamabad district with coronavirus positive were shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

On Saturday, a 52-year-old man from Ellammagutta was found to be having corona symptoms like severe fever, cold and cough at Government General Hospital and the doctors sent him to Kovid-19 OP. At his arrival, the elderly person died. The deceased's name is not on the list of those, who went to Delhi. Police and medical personnel are suspecting that the deceased might have close contact with Markazi team.

Doctors urged the people not to hide their sickness by citing the elderly person's example. Government General Hospital Superintendent Nageshwar Rao asked the people, who has fever, cough and cold, especially those, aged between 50 to 60 years, should immediately visit the hospital. He told them not to risk their lives.

Corona positive Cases were registered in Khilla, Ahmedpur, Arsapalli, Mujahidnagar, Habibnagar, Barkatpura, Malapalli, CM Road, Autonagar, Valmikinagar, Ellamagutta, Kanteshwar and Maclur. District Collector C Narayana Reddy informed that out of the 57 Delhi returnees, 42 persons were tested and 16 came positive. The reports of the remaining will be known in two days.

Commissioner of Police Karthikeya warned that legal action will be taken if anyone attacks doctors and medical teams. The district administration had issued a directive to the medical shopkeepers to provide medicines only after showing doctor's prescription. The Collector and CP suggested that RMP and PMP doctors to send all those, who contacts them with cough, fever and cold, immediately to government hospital.