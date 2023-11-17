Telangana a role model for the country: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: BRS Sanathnagar candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that in Sanatnagar constituency many development works have been done with Rs.1,400 crores which no one expected. He said that KCR deserves the credit of making Telangana state a role model for the country in terms of development. He campaigned in Bandimet, Jain Bhavan, Sajjanlal Street, Takarabasti and Pot Market areas of Monda Division. He went from house to house and appealed to them to vote for BRS.



Speaking on this occasion, Talasani said that the development which did not happen in 50 years, was done in nine and a half years after the formation of Telangana. He said that the government will stand by the welfare schemes. He said that when the BRS government comes to power again, they will provide Rs.400 gas cylinder and small rice on ration.

BRS party offices were opened in Bandimet and Adaiyanagar. Former corporator Akula Roopa, leaders Skylab Yadav, Nagulu, Harikrishna and others participated in the program.

Sanatnagar BRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the development programs done for the people of Bansi Lalpet division in nine years will lead him to victory in the elections. He carried out door-to-door campaign in the areas of Narsimha Cycle Shop Chowrastha, Evergreen Association and Arogya Shree Supermarket in Bholakpur under Bansilalpet Division.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that many development and welfare schemes are being continued for the poor under the BRS government. He asked the people to win him with the highest majority.