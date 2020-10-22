Telangana: Abducted 9-year-old boy from Mahabubabad killed

The kidnap of a nine-year-old Deekshith Reddy (9) ended on a tragic note when the assailants killed the boy as they did not get the money demanded from his parents. The assailants killed the boy and dumped the body near Annaram hills in Mahabubabad.

The police arrested four kidnappers and registered a case.

The arrested kidnapped Deekshith Reddy (9), son of Ranjith Reddy and Vasantha and demanded Rs 45 lakh to release the boy. They also threatened to kill Deekshith if the matter is disclosed to the police.

It is learned that Deekshith parents pleaded the kidnappers to release the boy and said that they could not give the amount. However, when they threatened to kill the boy, the family managed to get the amount and decided to give it to the kidnappers. Ranjith said that he was told to hand over the money at 1 pm on Wednesday at a place where he waited for the kidnappers till the night.

Meanwhile, the police intensified the search operations to trace the boy and by the time the police caught hold of the accused, they killed the boy.