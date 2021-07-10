Telangana: ABVP activists intercepts KTR's convoy in Narayanpet

Minister KT Rama Rao convoy intercepted in NarayanpetThe activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) intercepted minister KT Rama Rao's convoy here at Narayanpet, raising slogans against the TRS government. However, the police swung into action and dispersed the agitators paving the way for the convoy.



The minister is on a visit to the Narayanpet where he participated in several development programmes. Rama Rao laid foundation stone for the development works in the district and inaugurated children's ICU ward in the district government hospital.





He laid foundation stone for integrated market, martyrs park in the district. Minister Srinivas Goud, MLA Rajender Reddy, district collector Hari Chandana and others were present.





Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that MLA Rajender Reddy made an appeal to construct a textile park in Narayanpet to provide employment opportunities for the people and also to sell the handloom products by themselves. The government agreed to the MLA's request and sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of the textile park, he added.

