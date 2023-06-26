Telangana: ABVP calls for schools bandh today

Hyderabad:The State ABVP has called for Telangana schools bandh on June 26 to protest the BRS government encouraging private corporate forces while weakening its own institutions.

Working committee member Jeevan in a statement on Sunday accused the government of failing after assuring to strengthen its schools by creating basic facilities through the ‘Mana Badi and Mana Ooru’ programme.

Jeevan stated that the government also failed to provide books, uniforms and mid-day meals in schools, besides releasing funds.

The ABVP leader demanded immediate provision of books and uniforms to students of government schools; release ‘Mana Badi Mana Ooru’ funds; create basic facilities; immediately fill vacant posts of teachers as also DEOs/MEOs; arrange quality mid-day meals; check collection of extra fee by corporate institutions, besides implementing a uniform fee structure; ban corporate schools running with one name; take strong action against private/corporate schools for collecting fee in the name of books, dress, donations, implement uniform fee as also Right to Education.