Telangana activist Dr Kolluri Chiranjeevi no more

Telangana activist Dr Kolluri Chiranjeevi passed away here on Monday at AIG hospital in Dr Kolluri Chiranjeevifollowing an illness. He was 74. Dr Chiranjeevi, a native of Warangal is known for his struggle during the Telangana movement in 1969. He was survived by his wife and daughter.

Born in 1947 in Warangal, he played an important role in 1969 Telangana movement when he was a student leader while pursuing MBBS from Kakatiya Medical College. He later worked for People's war group and was closely associated with Kondapalli Seetharamaiah. In 1977, he walked out from People's war and joine BSP. He also worked as an editor for 'Bahujana Patika'.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar expressed grief at the demise of Dr Chiranjeevi and conveyed his heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family. He said that Chiranjeevi's life was ideal for society who lived for the well-being of the society as a doctor. The CM had also granted Rs 10 lakh to Dr Chiranjeevi's family when he learned that the family was not able to bear the medical expenses.