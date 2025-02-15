Telangana Aims for Sustainability: Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Unveils Future City Initiative

Hyderabad : At the inauguration of the Green Telangana Summit held at Novatel, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced the government's ambitious goal of developing Future City as a net zero city. The event, organized in collaboration with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), marked a significant step towards sustainability and environmental protection in the state.

“We aim to build Future City as an exemplary model for the world,” Bhatti Vikramarka stated. Highlighting the government's commitment, he revealed that an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with IGBC to support the initiative.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that government policy decisions will be shaped by the need for state development and the welfare of all community sections. "In our pursuit of environmental protection, we have implemented measures that reflect our dedication to health and sustainability," he added.

Bhatti Vikramarka pointed out the introduction of exemptions to encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs), even acknowledging that this could lead to a decrease in state revenue. "We have initiated an EV policy that prioritizes public health over immediate financial considerations," he remarked.

In addition to the Future City initiative, the Minister announced a substantial allocation of thousands of crores towards enhancing the infrastructure of Hyderabad. Efforts to beautify the Musi River also form part of the government's broader commitment to environmental improvement.

With there initiatives, Telangana aims to set a precedent for sustainable urban development, and the government is resolute in its efforts to create a greener, healthier future for its citizens.