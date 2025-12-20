Telangana aims to become India’s most film-friendly state: Minister

Hyderabad: State Roads and Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday affirmed the Telangana government's commitment to the film industry, setting a clear goal to establish Telangana as the most film-friendly state in India. Inaugurating the Hyderabad International Short Film Festival (HISFF), the Minister noted that Hyderabad has evolved into a premier cinematic hub, drawing filmmakers from across the nation. While the city is home to massive big-budget productions, he emphasised that short films remain vital for discovering and nurturing fresh talent.

“Short films offer young filmmakers the creative freedom to experiment, innovate, and tell stories in their unique style. Many of today’s most successful directors began their careers in this format,” he observed.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Jupally Krishna Rao also addressed the gathering, stating that cinema is far more than simple entertainment. He described it as a powerful medium for social awakening, particularly short films, which can deliver impactful messages within a concise timeframe.

Krishna Rao highlighted Hyderabad’s legacy as a cradle of regional cinema, pointing to the historic contributions of world-class facilities such as Ramoji Film City, Annapurna Studios, Ramanaidu Studios, and Sarathi Studios. The festival aims to build on this heritage by providing a global platform for the next generation of storytellers.