Telangana: All set for TRS party plenary tomorrow in Hyderabad, city turns pink

Arrangements have been made for the plenary of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party, which is taking place after three years at HICC in Hyderabad. As the TRS Plenary is taking place after three years, massive arrangements were made from the last 10 days. Earlier, the delegates were invited in large numbers but due to covid difficulties, the number was reduced to 6,500 this time.



Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, corporations, ZP chairmen as well as zonal council presidents, ZPTC members, and corporators were invited. Minister KTR has already suggested that everyone should come in pink shirts.

The Plenary will begin at 10 a.m, which will start at 11 a.m. after the completion of the registration process. Later, the Returning Officer will announce that CM KCR has been unanimously elected as the President of TRS followed by KCR Speech. The party is likely to propose seven resolutions.

Meanwhile, the song was also written and orchestrated specifically for the Plenary written by Suddala Ashok Teja. The Plenary will feature the life history of the CM KCR with thousands of photos. A photo exhibition on development and welfare is also being organized. Special care was taken for parking and 50 acres were allocated. On the other hand, a food menu with 29 types of Delicious Dishes were being prepared.