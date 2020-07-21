Telangana: Ambedkar statue defaced at Kamareddy

Kamareddy: A statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was defaced by unknown people in Kamareddy district in Telangana. According to locals, the statue located in Thimmakpally village was made messy with mud.

According to sources, Dalit organisations staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the persons responsible for this mischievous act.

Gummadi Raju, a resident and activist of Dalit Shakti Programme (DSP) lodged a complaint with Kamareddy rural police seeking action against them. Police believe the incident happened at around 4.30 pm on Sunday.

Speaking on this issue, Raju said, "The miscreants have done this as there is no one at that time of the day, everyone goes to the field for work. This act is not just disrespectful to our communities but also to our Constitution,"

The policemen are investigating the case and deployed police personnel in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Kamareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police Laxminarayana said that a case have been registered under SC,ST Prevention of Atrocities Act (SC,ST PoA Act).