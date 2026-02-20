Telangana announces half-day school summer holidays schedule

The sun is gradually setting in Telangana as the recent chill in the air dissipates, and the state prepares for new educational arrangements. Responding to health considerations for students, the Telangana government has announced a change to the school timetable, effective from 16 March.

The Education Department has ordered that both government and private schools across the state conduct single-day classes. Schools will now open at 8:00 am and close at 12:30 pm. However, schools serving as class 10 examination centres will have slightly different timings, with classes or exams from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, allowing students to reach home before the sun's intensity increases.

Alongside this timetable change, the department clarified the summer vacation schedule for this academic year. The holidays will run from 24 April to 11 June, offering students approximately 48 days of summer break. The new academic year (2026-27) will commence on 12 June 2026.

With the vacation schedule announced early, many parents have begun booking train and bus tickets to travel to their hometowns, preparing for the upcoming break. The decision aims to ensure the health and safety of students while also facilitating smooth travel plans for families.