Telangana, AP High Court registrars fined for ignoring retired employees

A special bench of Telangana High Court has fined Andhra Pradesh and Telangana registrars for ignoring the retired employees of the Hyderabad court.

It is known that the Hyderabad court existed as common High Court of the Telugu speaking states for five years after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. However, when the court was bifurcated last year, the administrators had forgotten to distribute the nine retired employees between Telangana and AP High Courts when it had come to matter of providing retirement benefits to the employees.

The matter has come to the fore by the bench comprising of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud which discovered the fault with Hyderabad court for not considering the choices of employees who were in service during the state bifurcation. Following which, the special bench ordered both of the registrars of pay Rs 3000 each to the petitioners.

Besides, the bench also asked the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Courts to pay the salaries and other benefits of the retired employees that they have earned since January 1, 2019 in 1:1 ratio till each of the petitoner reach the retirement age of 60 years, with interest at 6 per cent from the date on which the said payments were due till the date of actual payment.