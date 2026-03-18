Telangana Assembly Budget Sessions begins on third day with question hour

The Telangana Assembly Budget Sessions commenced this morning (Wednesday).

Following the start of proceedings, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar began the Question Hour, during which ministers will respond to questions raised by members on various state issues.

The Assembly is also scheduled to consider a motion of thanks on the Governor’s address.

Earlier, on Tuesday the house proceedings were held with heated debate with ruling and opposition leaders resorted to verbal battle over various issues.

It remains to be seen how the today's proceedings would be.