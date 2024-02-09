  • Menu
Telangana assembly budget sessions: Motion of thanks to governor's speech tabled

Telangana assembly meetings have begun on the second day. MLA Vemula Veeresham has put forward a motion of thanks for the Governor's speech, and Yannem Srinivas Reddy has strengthened the resolution. A debate on the vote of thanks for the governor's speech will take place.

Additionally, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to present the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) agenda.

