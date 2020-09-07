Telangana assembly sessions to continue till Sep 28

Telangana assembly monsoon session will be continued till September 28 i.e, for 17 days. Four days holidays have been announced i.e, on September 12,13, 20 and 27.

The dates have been finalised in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting attended by the assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister for legislative affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi, Bhatti Vikramarka and assembly secretary Narasimhacharyulu.

In the meeting, it was decided to allocate one hour for the question hour session and only six questions will be raised. Zero hour will continue for a half-an-hour. Earlier, it was believed there was no question and zero hour in the assembly session due to the pandemic.

The assembly sessions which have been commenced in the wake of corona pandemic will have public issues as a primary agenda. Prevention of virus spread, availability of treatment for the patients, crop loss incurred due to heavy rains and preventive measures, achievements in the agriculture sector, controlled cultivation, electricity bills proposed by the centre, ST and minority reservations, sub-classification of SC, new revenue act and others.