Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook

The Telangana High Court has recently disqualified Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkatateswara Rao for not furnishing adequate information regarding his family assets in election affidavit. The High Court also delivered judgement to consider the petitioner Jalagam Venkata Rao , who secured the second highest votes after Vanama Venkatateswara Rao, as the MLA in the place of the disqualified Legislator.

Soon after the court delivered judgement, Jalagam Venkata Rao met the state Assembly Secretary and submitted a memorandum including court orders requesting to hasten the process to announce his name as the member of the Legislative Assembly.

Sources said that despite Venkat Rao insisting for the encouragement of the High court orders, the Speaker was not in a mood to follow suit as the BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is yet to take a final call on the particular issue.

On the first day of the assembly session today, leaders said Venkat Rao is waiting for a positive response from the Speaker. The disqualified MLA Vanama Venkatateswara already stayed away from attending the session. Leaders said that the Speaker is unlikely to take a decision in the ongoing assembly session.